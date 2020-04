ATLANTA (WJBF/GPTV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to give an update on COVID-19, Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference is set for 4 p.m.

You can watch live, right here on this page, or on the Governor’s Facebook page.

Earlier today, Governor Kemp announced plans to extend the state’s public health state of emergency through May 13th. This does not affect the shelter-in-place order, as it is still set to run through April 13th.