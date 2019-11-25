Kennesaw State University basketball player arrested for murder

(CNN) –

A star female college basketball player has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man in Atlanta according to authorities.

Kamiyah Street – a junior who starts as point guard for Kennesaw State University in Georgia – was arrested on felony murder charges for her alleged role in Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne’s death.

Hubbard-Etienne’s body was discovered shot to death July 16th in a parking lot at the Hermitage Station apartments.

An Atlanta Police spokesperson said it is apparent that Hubbard-Etienne was “the victim of a targeted shooting,”.

Kennesaw State officials said its women’s basketball team was notified Thursday night of Street’s alleged involvement in the murder.

“The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities,” the school’s assistant athletic director said.