Kemp’s new plan and public health emergency extension

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp relaxing some rules and implementing new ones to fight COVID-19 in the state.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, brings us the latest changes from the state capitol.

For the 3rd time — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the public health emergency pushing out until July 12th.

The governor has also expanded the number of people that can gather outside from 10 to 25 as long as they can practice social distancing.

The governor also giving the green light for clubs bars to reopen on June 1st as long as they have strict guidelines.

But live performance venues will still have to be closed.

The governor though is allowing overnight stay in summer camps and allowing amateur and pro sports to start.

“My executive order also specifically addresses the return of amateur and professional sports. Starting June 1, professional sports teams and organizations which engage in practices or other in-person operations must operate by the rules or guidelines of their respective sports league.” Governor Brian Kemp

Governor Kemp says masks are not mandated but recommends all Georgians to wear them especially in places like grocery stores.

Kemp is also allowing small weddings to take place and amusement park rides, water parks, and circuses can reopen on June 12th.