Kemp’s new order for bars,childcare centers,camps and restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The State plans to ramp up contact tracing to identify potential hot spots of COVID-19.

But the governor also outlined his plans to make sure that as Georgians start returning to work — stricter sanitation processes are in place.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a new executive order that would close bars, clubs and live performance venues by the end of the month.

Under the new guidelines, groups larger than 10 cannot congregate unless they stay 6 feet apart.

The new guidelines mean daycare centers can take in more children — doubling from 10 to 20 — as more parents go back to work.

Summer camps can also reopen starting Thursday but you wont be able to stay there over night.

How concerned is in Georgia in terms of folks from other states coming in?

” I am not overly concerned. That’s been an issue early on when there was early travel.That’s been cut. Most visitors are well educated like Georgians and complying with the rules are. If they go to our businesses, beaches, state parks, they have to abide b the rules.From everything I have seen and heard from daily and weekly calls, we have not seen issues with that.” Governor Kemp

Under the new guidelines, restaurants can take in more people so 10 patrons for every 300 square feet of space as well as table seating from 6 to 10.

The governor says State agencies can slowly start returning to work on may 18th, and says as the data comes in, he’s not.

Georgia also has reduced 1200 supplies of the newly approved FDA drug — Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.