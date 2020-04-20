LIVE | Ga. Governor Kemp holds COVID-19 press conference

ATLANTA (WJBF/GPTV) – Governor Brian Kemp is set to hold a press conference Monday, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The presser is set for 4 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is planning a news conference where he’s expected to discuss plans for reopening the state as health officials continue battling the spread of the coronavirus.

Kemp, Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston are expected to discuss the issue at the briefing Monday afternoon.

Kemp tweeted over the weekend that he participated in a conference call with other southern governors to discuss approaches to reopening their states’ economies.

In an interview with WXIA-TV on Friday, the governor said he favors uniform steps toward normalcy in Georgia to avoid a “hodgepodge” of varying approaches between cities and counties.

