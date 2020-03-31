Kemp announces coronavirus testing ramp-up using University System of Georgia lab resources

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday a plan to ramp up testing for COVID-19 in Georgia.
Starting Tuesday, Kemp said labs will process over 3,000 samples per day using lab resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University.
“Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic,” Kemp said. “With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.”
Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey said the new testing plan will expand testing capacity, which means more cases will be identified and more people can be cared for.
The governor said he hopes the plan will also help paint a clearer picture of the impact of COVID-19 on Georgia.
As of noon Tuesday, there are 3,817 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia and 108 deaths reported.
