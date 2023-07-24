ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Department of Justice’s special counsel has contacted Gov. Brian Kemp as they investigate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in the 2020 election interference in Georgia and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

While the governor’s office confirmed the call by Jack Smith, they did not provide any further details.

Also in Fulton County, a grand jury could make a decision on possible indictments in the coming weeks on Trump’s alleged involvement with a call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes in the Georgia elections.

Trump lost to President Joe Biden in November 2020 in Georgia by about 12,000 votes.