ATLANTA (WJBF) – Former Columbia County Superior Court Chief Judge James G. Blanchard, Jr. has bee appointed a Senior Judge of Superior Courts of Georgia by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Gov. Kemp signed the executive order Tuesday, Jan. 2. He became eligible for the Senior Judge position when he retired on Jan. 1. Judge Blanchard announced his retirement in December 2023 after serving the Columbia County Superior Court for more than two decades. He was appointed by then-Governor Roy Barnes in January 2002 to the position of Superior Court Judge after years of practicing law and serving as a judge for the Columbia County Juvenile Court.

In general, a Senior Judge of Superior Courts of Georgia must have ten years of service as a judge, with at least five years as a Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge of the Court of Appeals, or Judge of the Superior Court. Any active judge in Georgia may call upon a Senior Judge of the Superior Courts to serve in an emergency or when the volume of cases or other unusual circumstances require help to provide for the speedy and efficient disposition of the business of the court.

Area attorney and recent Georgia House Representative Barry Fleming will fill the empty seat left by Judge Blanchard’s retirement until a special election is held in February.