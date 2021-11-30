Judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in over a dozen states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

The mandate would’ve required vaccinations for workers at health care facilities and home health care providers that receive funding from the government health programs.

Monday would’ve been the deadline for workers to receive their first dose, with a Jan. 4 deadline for the second dose.

The Daily Advertiser reports Louisiana-based U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled the administration doesn’t have the authority to bypass Congress in issuing such a mandate.

“While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the president’s bully tactics and fight for liberty,” Landry stated.

The ruling applies to the states that joined Louisiana in a lawsuit to block the mandate, including Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.

An identical ruling was handed down Monday from Missouri U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp covering 10 other states.

“The Biden administration has struck out in court yet again,” stated South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

“That is because the president does not respect the rule of law but only the abuse of power,” he continued. “Our brave health care workers should not be subjected to such overreach by a president who wishes to rule by force.”