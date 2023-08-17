AUGUSTA/SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The T.W. Josey Eagles were scheduled to play the Savannah High School Bluejackets at Josey stadium Friday night, but that has all changed.

The Chatham County School superintendent offered the host the first game of the season in Savannah, and Richmond County accepted.

Charlie Walker, the President of the Richmond County School Board, did not say if the move was for safety reasons.

Walker did says that all law enforcement agencies are working together to keep all athletic events safe.

Kick-off is at 5:00 p.m. at Savannah High School Stadium, located at 400 Pennsylvania Avenue Savannah, GA 31404.