Jon Ossoff’s wife tests positive for COVID19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A political candidate is suspending campaigning efforts after a coronavirus scare hits close to home.

Georgia’s Democratic Senate contender, Jon Ossoff, says he and his wife are now in quarantine after she tested positive for covid-19 last week.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, caught up with the candidate on Georgia’s testing efforts.

Senate candidate — Jon Ossoff — is now in isolation.

“Yeah, my wife is feeling better day by day. She is was feeling ill last week.She started isolating after her positive test result.”

Ossoff developed mild symptoms and now waits for his covid19 test results.

“I have spoken to senior doctors who says that there are vital reagents which are the chemicals used for testing.”

He says he spent nearly 2 hours in line this weekend to get tested and calls that unacceptable.

“Look we are in month 5 of this pandemic and there’s no excuse for any state.””This is about speed from January our country’s response has been sluggish and that’s because of denial by politicians.’

He says testing needs to be easier and more accessible.

“Mass testing and fast testing are vital.”

“I am pretty internet savvy and I had difficulties on how, when and where to get tested.”

And that the U.S. should learn from other countries who’ve gotten it right.

“The explosion of this virus across the US has now nearly killed 150,000 was preventable.On Friday, in Canada, they had 540 new cases and they do a lot of testing.In the US, we had 74,000 new cases on the same day.It didn’t have to be this way.”

Ossoff says he has not campaigned for any events for the last month.

Ossoff says he was told he would get his test results back in 2-4 days.

Ossoff faces republican incumbent David Perdue in the November elections for Georgia’s senate race.