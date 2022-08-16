JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A recent shooting incident that took place at a Johnson County High School football game has the school district revisiting security and safety measures for future games.

The school system worked with Georgia Deartment of Homeland Security, police, and community members to come up with the changes, which include:

Pass-thru metal detectors and wands

Single point-of-entry access

No re-entry into the game, no exit and return

No purses, bags, or totes (clear bags are acceptable, but must be searched)

No outside cups

No drugs, smoking, or vaping

No congregation around concessions or restrooms

No weapons are allowed on school premises, and concealed carry will not be allowed on school property.

Facility changes will also occur including improved street lighting in and around the stadium and parking lots, new signage, and multiple security zones with law enforcement patrols.

“We will continue to be transparent in our approach to ensure the safety of our students, fans, and community as we move towards another successful football season. While the incident was unfortunate and warrants a strong response, we will not allow it to stop a long tradition of football Friday nights at JOCO,” the school system said in a statement provided to WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The shooting incident occurred on Friday, August 5. Savannah ABC affiliate WJCL-TV reports that the shooting happened near the high school’s football stadium and not at the game. Shots were fired into the air and there were no injuries.

The suspect, 27-year-old Joshua Russell, faces multiple charges and was arrested shortly after the incident.