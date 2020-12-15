AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local organizations kicked off early voting Monday with John Lewis “Good Trouble” Votercade & March to the Ballot Box.

The parade started in the Lucy C. Laney Memorial Stadium parking lot, continued through surrounding neighborhoods, and concluded with a march to the Bell Auditorium.

“We’re calling all people in Georgia to be a part of the solution, to get out and vote. Do it one more time. Let’s finish the job,” Gayla Keesee, voter services chair for League of Women Voters of the CSRA said.

Dozens of people hit the streets to encourage Georgians to get out and vote.

“John Lewis, used him as our model, and we’re going to make good trouble, that necessary trouble. We have to participate in democracy if we’re gonna see any change come about,” Keesee said.

The results of the Georgia Senate runoff election on Jan. 5th will determine the makeup of the U.S. Senate.

“If you don’t know what’s going on, and don’t realize how important it is, you’re under a rock in some ways,” Keesee said. “But there are some people that didn’t really realize it, so that’s what our purpose is, to call attention to the fact that you do need to come out to vote one more time.”

For a list of polling times and locations, see the document below or CLICK HERE.

MORE TOP STORIES: