Jefferson County to be home to legal marijuana growing facility

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Jefferson County Georgia will be one of 6 in the state that will be home to a marijuana growing facility.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The Georgia Access to Medical Canabis Commission awarded the certificate to TheraTrue which will use an already existing structure in the town of Louisville.

The Class 2 license will allow 50,000 square feet of space to be used for growing.

We’ve reached out to TheraTrue for more information on timeline and jobs and are awaiting their reply.