ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Senate Bill 107, otherwise known as Izzy’s Law, passed the Georgia Senate on Wednesday.

Izzy’s Law is named after Israel “Izzy” Scott, a 4-year-old who died as a result of a drowning accident during a backyard swim lesson in Burke County on June 14, 2022.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Max Burns of Sylvania, would require the Department of Public Health to develop a widely accessible and downloadable safety plan for aquatic activities, based on the standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.

“I am proud of my Senate colleagues for passing Izzy’s Law,” said Sen. Burns. “This bill is incredibly important to me, as I have worked closely with Izzy’s family through every step of the legislative process.”

Izzy’s Law would also require that each private swim instructor has an aquatic safety plan that includes, but isn’t limited to, a necessary student to instructor ratio, a secondary supervisor to be present in assisting the safety of all swimmers, and for parents and guardians to have the ability to be present at private swim lessons.

“Izzy’s Law would ensure that our children are protected during swim instruction through creating widely accessible safety plans for aquatic activities. This bill honors the life of Israel Scott and the entire Scott family and I am grateful for their advocacy. We must continue to work for the safety of all young people throughout the state, and I am happy to report that Izzy’s Law passed the Senate with bipartisan support,” said Sen. Burns.

The bill now crosses over to the Georgia House of Representatives for further consideration. You can read the full text of SB 107 by clicking here.