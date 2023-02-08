GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law.

This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors.

This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.

Here are some of the guidelines that should be included:

The student-to-instructor ratio recommendation during any given swimming lesson

Recommendations on secondary supervision of swimming lessons

That a student’s parent or caregiver may be allowed to be present and participate in the swimming lesson during any instruction

That either the private swim instructor or his or her assistant shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

This bill is in memory 4-year old Isreal Scott who drowned during swimming lessons in Burke County last year.

Israel Scott Death Investigation Timeline:

Below is the copy of the bill from the Georgia State Legislature: