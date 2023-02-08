GEORGIA (WJBF) – Several Lawmakers, including Senator Harold Jones, have filed Izzy’s Law.
This law would require the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop and make available for download online a model aquatic safety plan based on national standards for private swim instructors.
This would be required by no later than January 1st, 2024.
Here are some of the guidelines that should be included:
- The student-to-instructor ratio recommendation during any given swimming lesson
- Recommendations on secondary supervision of swimming lessons
- That a student’s parent or caregiver may be allowed to be present and participate in the swimming lesson during any instruction
- That either the private swim instructor or his or her assistant shall be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
This bill is in memory 4-year old Isreal Scott who drowned during swimming lessons in Burke County last year.
Israel Scott Death Investigation Timeline:
- 6/14/22 – 4-year-old dies after drowning in Burke County
- 7/06/22 – 4-year-old drowning victim’s parents want answers
- 7/06/22 – Burke County Sheriff, District Attorney release statements, report on child’s drowning
- 7/07/22 – “Did she willfully intend for Izzy to die,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams explains investigation into drowning death of 4-year-old
- 7/09/22 – “Can you imagine your child calling you and you can’t help her–I lost it,” A vigil was held following the drowning of 4-year old Israel Scott
- 7/18/22 – “We’ll never see him graduate college,” Family of Israel Scott respond to sheriff’s office drowning investigation
- 7/26/22 – ‘We’re going to pray Israel gets justice:’ Family holds rally for 4 -year -old drowning victim
- 8/24/22 – ‘He’s going to help save lives’: Family of Izzy Scott pushing for new laws
- 8/27/22 – The Izzy Scott Foundation held a benefit concert to raise awareness for swim laws in Georgia
- 12/30/22 – Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office
- Burke County swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old, released on bond
