Interactive Georgia Ballot mapping tool gives insight into early voting

(WJBF) – A ballot mapping tool is giving users and election officials a look into how early voting has played out across the peach state.

The Georgia Ballot Return Tool was developed by the Center for Inclusive Democracy (CID) at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy.

It’s used to map and visualize early ballots cast by registered voters in real time, including those done in-person and by mail.

The Tool also visualizes early registered voter turnout by precinct for the November 3rd, 2020 General Election.

You can try the interactive map yourself by clicking HERE.

