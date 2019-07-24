Infant head and neck support recalled

(WRBL) – The Boppy Company is recalling its Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories fearing babies could suffocate. The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.



The company says the head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard



Consumers should stop using the product and contact the company for a full refund.



The recall of 14,000 units involves Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.



The product was sold in Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.



The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.