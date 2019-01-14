Inauguration Day: Brian Kemp sworn in as Georgia Governor Video Video

ATLANTA (WJBF/AP) - Georgia officially has a new Governor. Brian Kemp has been sworn in as Georgia's 83rd Governor.

The inauguration took place Monday, at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavillion.

This location at Georgia Tech gave Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan some fodder to make a friendly jab at the new Governor, saying that he was worried initially about their working relationship, given he went to Georgia Tech and Kemp to Georgia, but that clearly the venue meant Kemp finally saw the light.

Following the official oaths, pomp and circumstance, and music, Kemp repeatedly mentioned Georgia's economic interests in cyber and film. Some speculated that the film industry particularly might be in peril due to Kemp's proclaimed interest in a so-called religious freedom bill, but Kemp sees it very differently:

“Georgia is the epicenter of job growth, the Hollywood of the South, and soon to be the cyber capital of the world. Some think we’ve reached our peak. I disagree. As governor, I will build on our accomplishments,” said Governor Kemp.

This is the first time the inauguration has been held at McCamish. Since 1946 it's been scheduled outside of the capitol, but now Governor Kemp says the location is another key example of his goal to "put Georgians first".

A lot of time was spent trying to lay a foundation for a relationship with the half of the state who did not support Kemp's bid.

Governor Kemp briefly touched on Georgia's growing economy--particularly in cyber and film--before invoking the names of Martin Luther King Junior, Clarence Thomas, and Hank Aaron. He addressed the highly divisive election preceding his election, saying Georgia can unite and get things done.

"Metro vs. rural, white vs. black, Republican vs. Democrat...we have so much in common and I will fight for all Georgians."

One thing the crowd seemed to love most-- a bluesy rendition of Georgia on my mind.

Kemp has a busy week ahead with his first state of the state address and the inaugural ball both on Thursday.