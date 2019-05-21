Hundreds protest Georgia’s abortion bill at state capitol

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Hundreds of protesters descended upon Georgia’s capitol Tuesday to rally against Georgia’s abortion ban, which bans abortion at 6 weeks before most people even know they’re pregnant.

The impressive thing wasn’t how many people or how loud they were, but the range…from men to mothers, Democrats to Republicans, and an 18-month-old to an 80-year-old.

Voices that could be heard blocks from the capitol, joining together against the abortion ban. Different ages, genders, races and political beliefs united by a few major themes… separation of church and state as it’s outlined in the constitution.

“I believe religion needs to be separate from government,” said Marilyn. “I respect others’ religions if they think abortion is wrong but I don’t think they want government in lives that much”

And motherhood…

“We were either going to the zoo or going to the protest and my husband preferred the zoo, so we went there first then called to tell him we were coming to the protest,” said Amelia Wright.

One adventure starkly more serious than the other, mothers united in concern for their daughters.

“The main reason I am here today is I am a mom and my children deserve to be free with choices on safety and reproductive freedom, some arbitrary ban shouldn’t impact their health.” said Emily Harrison.

Saying they love and chose to have their children, but their children should have a right to choose.

“I’d like to have grandchildren but it’s none of my business anyway.”

“They can disagree with me one day and that’s fine but speak up for themselves.”

And calling out what they see as hypocrisy from legislators.

“Until people who say we should protect all children in utero decide to protect the ones who are here, whether or not they were born on U.S. soil or not, it’s not their place to tell people what to do with their body and that they have to birth a child.”

Now this bill isn’t set to go into effect until January, if it makes it through the court system. The aclu expects to file suit by the end of the summer.