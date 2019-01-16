Hundreds of Georgia Southern students relocated due to mold

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

STATESBORO, Ga., (WSAV)- For some Georgia Southern students the spring semester brought new classes and new housing. That's because mold was found in one dorm building forcing hundreds to relocate.

On the second day of the spring semster there's a lot of movement all over campus. Except for Kennedy Hall.

Mold was found during an assessment of the HVAC system in the student housing. Although the mold wasn't found in student's rooms, John Lester, interim Vice President for Strategic Communication, said the univeristy is taking no chances.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students we decided very quickly to relocate those students before they could move in," Lester said.

Kennedy Hall had 337 students returning this semester and all of them had to be moved to new housing.

"So about a hundred of them we found accommodations within student housing and the rest were relocated to nearby housing. There's no cost difference for the student themselves we worked all those out internally since we found them new housing," Lester said.

Lester also said for parents or students who might wonder if there's mold in other buildings they shouldn't worry. He said at this time there's no indication there's mold in any other housing but they'll test this semester just to be sure.

For any other concerncs or questions Lester says they've created a page to help answer them.

"We created an faq online that addresses any of the issues students have in terms of what about cost, dining, health issues. Our student health clinic has been notified and been ready and willing to handle any inquires they get," Lester explained.

For right now there is no time frame of when Kennedy Hall will be reopened.