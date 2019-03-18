Human remains discovered in Washington County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6 has learned that human remains were discovered in a Georgia county.

Washington County Coroner E.K. May tells us the remains were found close to Williamson Swamp Creek in Washington County, Monday morning.

No cause of death has been determined.

The GBI is currently working to identify the remains.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details on this case as they're available.