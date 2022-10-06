SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Oct. 14, voters will have the chance to watch U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) debate live at 7 p.m.

Due to limited seating, the event, which will take place at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, will not be open to the public. It will, however, will be made available to more than 10 million viewers across Georgia.

How to watch the Warnock-Walker debate on TV

The debate will air on five Nexstar stations and partner stations serving the state. Voters can watch the debate on the following stations:

WSAV News Channel 3 – Savannah, GA

WTGS News Channel 28 – Savannah, GA

WRBL News Channel 3 – Columbus, GA

WJBF NewsChannel 6 – Augusta, GA

WFXL News Channel 31 – Albany, GA

WSPA News Channel 7 – Spartanburg, SC

WDHN News Channel 18 – Dothan, AL

WTWC News Channel 40 – Tallahassee, FL

WTVC News Channel 9 – Chattanooga, TN

How to stream the Warnock-Walker debate online

Viewers may also access a live stream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station. The station’s websites have been hyperlinked below.

WSAV News Channel 3

WTGS News Channel 28

WRBL News Channel 3

WJBF News Channel 6

WFXL News Channel 31

WSPA News Channel 7

WDHN News Channel 18

WTWC News Channel 40

WTVC News Channel 9

Radio

The debate will be simulcast on the Georgia News Network and WSB 95.5 AM in Atlanta.

Social Media

You’re invited to join the conversation about the senate debate on Twitter using the hashtag #GASenDebate.

The election for Georgia Senate will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters must register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11. To register to vote, and find out more regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please click here.