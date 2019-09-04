Hours-old baby girl abandoned on Atlanta doorstep

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say a baby was abandoned on the doorstep of an Atlanta home.

Atlanta police told WSB-TV that the baby girl was 5 hours old or younger when she was left on a doorstep around 1 a.m. September 3.

Police said she was taken to a hospital in good condition.

A person inside the home in northwest Atlanta said they heard the baby crying, opened the door and immediately called police.

Police are searching for the mother.

Georgia has a Safe Haven law allowing parents to surrender a baby without facing criminal charges at a hospital, police station or fire station. However, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that experts say many of those most needing to understand the Safe Haven law may not even know it exists.

