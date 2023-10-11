JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A hot air balloon that took off from Albuquerque, New Mexico crash landed in Johnson County, Georgia.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Public Safety Crews responded to a call on Killingsworth Road Tuesday, involving a hot air balloon spotted going down in some planted pines.

Upon arrival, Deputy Jose Soto deployed his drone and authorities were able to locate the balloon/carriage within minutes.

With the help of citizens Will Killingsworth and Bruce Roberts, Johnson County Deputies and public safety crews we were able to locate the 2 individuals on ground.

The team was part of a balloon race and set the balloon down In the pines.

Courtesy: Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office

No one was injured and authorities assisted them back to the roadway. Another part of the race team was coming to assist to put them back in the race.

The balloon team began their flight at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and had flown nonstop since liftoff.

According to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Facebook page, the race began Saturday, October 7th.

At last check only two teams remain. You can track the race by clicking here.