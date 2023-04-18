GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The owners of the Saint Simons Island home where two separate booze-fueled teenage parties happened have been arrested by police. James Carlton Strother (46) and his wife Lauren Strother (57) were booked into jail on charges of maintaining a disorderly house and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both have bonded out on the misdemeanor charges.

Police at a media briefing Monday announced two juveniles are also facing charges. Both will remain unnamed because of Georgia law and the misdemeanor charges they are facing. One teen is charged with simple battery and criminal trespass, and the other is charged with possession and use of drug-related objects.

17-year-old Edward Rooker Hobby, who was seen in a now-viral photo of Trent Lehrkamp passed out in a chair, was charged in a separate investigation involving the Strother’s home. WSAV’s Investigative Unit has learned in the days after Trent Lehrkamp was admitted to the hospital, the parent of a teen girl called the police. According to a Glynn County police incident report, that girl told police Hobby shot her at close range with a toy Orbeez gun.

Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins said Monday that investigators were forced to move slowly in their work because of misinformation shared on social media.

The prosecutor presented bullet points showing that investigators believe 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp voluntarily drank alcohol to the point he blacked out. Higgins said police believe Trent was not beaten, choked, tortured, or funneled alcohol.

The District Attorney said that had the teens, including Rooker Hobby, not taken Trent to the hospital he would have likely died. Trent’s blood alcohol content the night he was put on a ventilator was .474.

One of the teens who were with Trent the night of the most recent party, was in the car the night Trent was taken to the hospital and left his name and number at the emergency room, told Lead Investigative Reporter Brett Buffington that detectives did not call to question him, and only did an interview with police and turned over his phone after a friend’s grandmother called 911. That was five days after the March 21 party.

Police Chief O’Neil Jackson on Monday said he didn’t have any information about that.

Trent Lehrkamp continues to recover at an out-of-state treatment center. His family shared new photos from last week showing Trent on a video call with his brothers and sisters.

Trent recovering at an out-of-state treatment facility

The family has not made a comment since the news of the arrest, which they only learned about shortly before Monday’s media briefing.

Trent’s family released a statement following the media briefing: