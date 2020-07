LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Jefferson County Director Jim Anderson confirms a fire started at a historic home in downtown Louisville after being struck by lightning, which resulted in a total loss.

The Gothic Revival-style home was built in the 19th Century and was known as “Louise” or “The Little House” was located at the corner of Mulberry and 7th.

The EMA Director said the well-known landmark was in the process of being restored.