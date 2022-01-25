Highest-rated specialty museums in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

(AP) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.
By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Georgia on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.
20. Tubman Museum
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Address: 310 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3319
19. Fort McAllister State Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Address: 3894 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324-4862
18. Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Address: 1881 Stockmar Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180-3459
17. Center for Puppetry Arts
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)
- Address: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-2820
16. Uncle Remus Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Address: 214 S Oak St, Eatonton, GA 31024-1147
15. Andalusia Farm
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Address: 2628 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061-8763
14. Central State Hospital Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Address: 620 Broad St, Milledgeville, GA 31062-7525
13. Delta Flight Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)
- Address: 1060 Delta Blvd Bldg. B, Dept. 914, Atlanta, GA 30354-1989
12. High Museum of Art
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,943 reviews)
- Address: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3549
11. Pop-Up TV and Film Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)
- Address: 1120 Monticello St SW, Covington, GA 30014-2339
10. College Football Hall of Fame
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,522 reviews)
- Address: 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1602
9. World of Coca-Cola
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14,141 reviews)
- Address: 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1807
8. American Prohibition Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)
- Address: 209 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2513
7. Road To Tara Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Address: 104 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236-8315
6. World War II Home Front Museum
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Address: 4201 1st St East Beach, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-3902
5. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Address: 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-3117
4. Southeastern Railway Museum
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Address: 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096-3706
3. St. Simons Lighthouse Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,031 reviews)
- Address: 101 12th St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-4821
2. Augusta Canal Discovery Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Address: 1450 Greene St Suite 400, Augusta, GA 30901-5200
1. Tybee Island Light Station And Museum
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,562 reviews)
- Address: 30 Meddin Dr, Tybee Island, GA 31328-9733
