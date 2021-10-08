Here’s a list of terrifying haunted houses in Georgia

Are you looking for a fright? Do you want to see some goblins and ghouls? Look no further! Here is a list of some of the spookiest Haunted Houses in Georgia.
- Plantation Blood: You can catch a scare on Wallie Drive in Augusta, Ga at Plantation Blood. Plantation Blood’s “Hallowed Grounds” is sure to chill you to the bone.
- Netherworld : Celebrating their 25th year of haunting, Netherworld, in Stone Mountain Georgia is celebrating with two terrifying haunts. Check out Rise of the Netherspawn and Planet X in 3D. In addition to the haunted house attractions, they have 4 scary escape rooms and a monster museum.
- Haunted Montrose : Located in Montrose, Ga is a scary slaughterhouse serving up fuel for your nightmares.
- Containment Haunted House : In Lithia Springs, Ga there’s a haunted house for those who are 13-years-old and up. This year, the rulers of the underworld are building an army of Halloween icons to invade the world. Are you brave enough to check it out?
- Paranoia Haunted House : Just off Marietta Highway in Canton, Ga is the site of “Facility Q” where research is being done on preserving human life… what could go wrong? Find out for yourself…but beware. You never know what will be lurking around every corner.
- Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House : In Douglasville, Ga Nightmare’s Gate is offering the most frightening experience with two different haunts. Check out their first location “Haunted Hospital” and their second, “Terror Falls”.
- Folklore Haunted House : With three different terrifying attractions, Folklore will surely leave you with nightmares for days. You can check out The Manor, Asylum ’67, and Overload. They also offer horror themed carnival games and an opportunity to take out some zombies with their new shooting gallery.
- 13 Stories Haunted House : In Newnan, Ga 13 stories haunted house is working with the Georgia Renaissance Festival to bring you a terrifying “Village” experience. Come see the curse placed on this small forgotten village. Then, go check out the original 13 Stories haunted house.
- Wicked South Productions LLP : Run through the wicked forest in Pembroke, Ga… but hurry and get your tickets as this horrifying trek through the woods is only open for a limited time!
- Lake Joy Trails of Tears : This top rated haunt in the woods of Kathleen, Ga is sure to give you bone chilling nightmares…full of clowns!
- Camp Blood : Y’all come out and join the haunted hillbillies and dead rednecks of Carrollton, Ga for this top rated haunted attraction. It’s sure to make you scream!!!