Heavy police presence at capitol ahead of Heartbeat Bill vote

ATLANTA (WJBF) - The much talked about Heartbeat bill is up for a vote today.

The capitol has been packed since very early this morning, and while protestors have become the norm when this bill is being discussed, today there are hundreds and a very heavy police presence.

Georgia State Patrol is at the capitol en force inside and out. As are the protestors and counter protestors.

Mothers who support the bill are saying to choose life — and those against it are saying that if someone supports life they should be against the bill...and for better maternal healthcare.

"I've had 2 abortions in my life. In 2002 and 2004. They were both very hard. In 2002, I didn't hear the heartbeat, but in 2004 I did. It was hard to make that decision, but at the time, I was stupid," says Emily Long, a mother of 3 who is for the bill.

"I am an OBGYN, I'm also a mother of 3 children. I was privileged to make the decision when I wanted to have children, and have that be a private decision between me and my physician. want other women to have that right to decide when is the right time to become mothers," says Dr. Mimi Zieman who is against the bill.

We expect debate to start shortly but no telling how long it could go as the rules committee did set specific limits and emotions are clearly running hot.