UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A reported gun on a high school campus in Upson County, just west of Macon, that prompted a lockdown of the entire school district Tuesday was reportedly a different kind of gun.

According to Upson County Sheriff’s Office, the initial call came in just before noon from a parent of an Upson Lee High School student who said their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy’s restroom.

School officials were notified and the entire Thomaston-Upson school district was placed on lockdown while deputies investigated. It was later determined that the male student had “a hand-held massager that resembled a handgun.” The student admitted to pointing it at another student.

“There was no active shooter and all students are safe,” said Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore in a statement, “All schools are in the process of being taken off lockdown status.”

At this time, it is unclear why the student brought the massager to school in the first place and what disciplinary action the student will face.