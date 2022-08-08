GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — School officials in Metro Atlanta say that a loaded handgun was found inside a box of donated school supplies.

According to ABC affiliate WSB-TV, the gun was discovered on the first day of school at Britt Elementary in Snellville by a staff member.

A letter sent out to parents said that police officers were quickly called to the school to investigate. The school’s principal said no students were there at the time, and there were no injuries.

The investigation into how and why the loaded handgun made it into the box of school supplies is still ongoing. The school district has yet to respond to media questions for comment.

Snellville is located approximately 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta.