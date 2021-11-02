Groundbreaking of affordable housing complex in Warrenton, Ga

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF)– Ground broken in the City of Warrenton Tuesday morning on a new housing project called “Legion Park”

“It’s going to be a 72-unit apartment complex,” executive director of Development Authority of Warren County, OB McCorkle said. “It’ll have a playground, and a clubhouse, a community garden. It’s just going to be a great community for new housing in our area and that’s something that the City of Warrenton really needs.”

Legion Park is part of the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program, and it’s designed to address rural housing needs.

“Just like in all rural communities, the housing is something that we all struggle with,” McCorkle said.

TBG Residential is developing the $15 million project. It’s financed in part by tax credits through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

“We use tax credits, low income housing tax credits from the Department of Community Affairs. And to do that it allows development in areas that otherwise could not be developed. We could never make this work without the tax credits,” senior vice president of TBG Residential, Brad Smith said.

Legion Park will be home to families and senior citizens whose income is between 40 and 80 percent of the area’s median income.

“Oh, we are really excited about it! The City of Warrenton has been doing this work trying to address the housing issue for several years and so we are excited this is finally coming to fruition,” McCorkle said.

Legion Park is expected to be ready for move in in January 2023.