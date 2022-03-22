ATLANTA (WSAV) – An armed suspect on board a Greyhound bus from Atlanta was taken into custody Tuesday after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 85.

The incident took place in Norcross, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, at one point closing all lanes of I-85 at Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, around 9:30 a.m., officers received a report of a suspicious, erratic passenger who had produced a handgun.

Officers and a SWAT team arrived on the I-85 northbound ramp where the bus driver stopped the Greyhound to allow passengers to exit.

Gwinnett County Police said 38 passengers were able to safely escape. They were evaluated by Gwinnett Fire for injuries and boarded on a separate bus with food and water available, according to police.

courtesy of Gwinnett County PD

With assistance from Norcross Police, Georgia State Patrol and the Department of Transportation, Gwinnett officers closed down traffic in the area during the standoff.

“Commuters in all directions would have been in harm’s way if the suspect had opened fire,” stated Gwinnett Police on the decision to shut down lanes.

According to the police department, crisis negotiators and SWAT team members made numerous attempts to get the gunman out of the bus unarmed. When they refused to exit the bus, SWAT made entry and took the suspect into custody safely, Gwinnett Police said.

SWAT confirmed no passengers remained on the bus, the department added.

“The suspect is believed to be having a mental health crisis,” a statement from police read. “The Police Behavioral Health Unit was on scene and followed the suspect to the jail to ensure he received a mental health assessment and would be provided with available mental health resources.”

All lanes of I-85 had reopened by 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information to share on the incident is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.