According to officials, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 107, now known as Izzy’s Law, on Wednesday.

Izzy’s Law is named after Isreal ‘Izzy’ Scott, a 4-year-old who died as a result of drowning during a backyard swim lesson in Burke County on June 14th, 2022.

Izzy’s Law, which was sponsored by Senator Max Burns (R-Sylvania), requires the Department of Public Health to develop a widely-accessible safety plan for aquatic activities based on the standards for nationally-accredited swim instructors.

“’I am honored to see Governor Kemp sign this important measure with bipartisan support,’ said Sen. Burns. ‘Being joined by the Scott family today has made this experience all the more impactful. The Scott family has advocated through a period of insurmountable grief for the sake of children n our state and this law is a reflection of that hard work. I am humbled to have worked with them through every step of the legislative process. Izzy’s Law will aid in providing a safe environment for our children to learn how to swim and further protect young people throughout the state.’

