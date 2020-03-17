Governor Kemp signs amended fiscal year 2020 budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp signed Georgia’s amended fiscal year 2020 budget with $100 million in emergency funding to address the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Kemp released the following statement,

“Over several months, I have worked closely with lawmakers to develop an amended fiscal year 2020 budget that reflects our priorities, reduces red tape in government, prioritizes public safety, and puts Georgia families first. This budget includes $100 million in emergency funding to fight COVID-19 in the weeks ahead as we continue to see more cases in communities across Georgia, and I applaud the General Assembly’s strong support in these difficult times. Together, we will continue to fight for Georgians to ensure a safe, prosperous future for all.”