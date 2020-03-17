Governor Kemp requests loans for small businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp submitted a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration Director Kem Fleming to issue a declaration to give small businesses Economic Injury Disaster loans in the state of Georgia.
Governor Kemp released a statement saying,
“Small businesses in Georgia are enduring severe economic hardship stemming from the spread of COVID-19. The effects of this pandemic vary by industry and economic sector, but it is clear that we must act. Georgia small businesses are the backbone of our state and national economies, and we look forward to working with SBA and our federal partners to support them in the weeks and months to come.”
