Governor Kemp requests $100 Million in state funding to combat COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp requested $100 Million dollars in state funding Wednesday to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Kemp released the following statement,
“Ensuring that Georgia has the resources at hand to enable us to respond quickly and thoroughly to prevent its [COVID-19] spread within our borders is paramount to keeping our citizens safe, maintaining the health of our health network, and mitigating impact to our economy. …I do not make the recommendation to draw from this account lightly… However, the spread of the coronavirus represents an immediate and unforeseen threat to the state. …Our primary responsibility as state leaders must always be to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens. To that end, I appreciate your consideration in appropriating these much-needed funds to ensure that Georgia stands at the ready to protect the health of our people.”
Governor Kemp also said,
“I am deeply grateful to House and Senate leadership for working to appropriate this critically needed funding. Lieutenant Governor Duncan and Speaker Ralston will remain valuable partners in this effort as we work together to prepare for the impact of COVID-19 across Georgia.”
