GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday.

During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to travelling during the holidays with loved ones.

Agency leaders say that crews from the Department of Transportation will be out across the entire state of Georgia on Thursday to treat the roads ahead of Friday morning.

Kemp and state leaders are asking drivers to stay off the roads if possible.