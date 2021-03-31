Governor Kemp releases plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions in new Executive Orders

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp signed three Executive Orders relating to COVID-19 in Georgia on Wednesday.

The first Executive Order signed extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021. (Executive Order 03.31.21.01

The second Executive Order extends current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021. The order allows state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without having to use sick or annual leave. (Executive Order 03.31.21.02)

The third executive order goes into effect April 8, 2021 through April 30, 2021. The order eliminates the gatherings ban and shelter in place requirements.

According to the press release from Governor Kemp’s office, “It Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining”.

The third order also reduces remaining distance requirements between parties at bars, restaurants, group fitness classes and movie theaters. It also takes away the ability of law enforcement to close businesses for failure to comply with the Executive Order guidelines. (Executive Order 03.31.21.03)