Governor Kemp expands vaccine criteria in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than a million Georgians have already received the COVID-19 vaccine since doses rolled mid December.

With a 70-percent increase in supply since January, Governor Brian Kemp is expanding the criteria for who can get a vaccine in the weeks ahead.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explains the new changes from the State Capitol.

Governor Brian Kemp says Georgia teachers will now be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We must have every student back in the classroom, 5 days a week, statewide.”

The governor says teachers should work with the Department of Education and Health if they want a dose starting March 8th.

“We cannot afford to wait for full in person learning any longer. Our children cannot afford to wait until fall.”

But the expanded list does not include college students and staff.

“Effective March 8th, the following groups will be eligible, k-12 and school staff, and includes both public and private schools, pre-k educators, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents with children who have complex medications.”

Governor Kemp hopes to expand the criteria next month for those with severe and underlying health conditions — who are not over the age of 65.

“To avoid confusion over phases and what different states are labeling, we will not use 1a+ or 1b+. To ensure it is simple, Dr. Toomey will be listing those who are currently eligible as we move forward with expanding criteria.”

A recent survey showed that only half of Georgia’s teachers were interested in getting vaccinated.