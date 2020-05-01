Governor Kemp, Dr. Toomey and the DPH urge Georgians to wear face coverings

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and the DPH are urging all Georgians to wear face covering in public, practice social distancing, and to wash your hands frequently.

Below is a press release from Governor Kemp’s Office:

A cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult, such as in the grocery store, picking up food at a restaurant, or riding public transportation and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has easy-to-follow instructions on how to make a low-cost cloth face covering. Cloth face coverings should allow for breathing without restriction, cover the nose and mouth, and be laundered and machine dried after use. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The use of cloth face coverings does not take the place of social distancing. Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer – at least 60% alcohol – when soap and water are not readily available. Practice good health hygiene, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.