AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Health officials warn people should take personal hygiene precautions, such as simply washing their hands and avoid going out if sick, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. While there are no local cases in Georgia or South Carolina, we checked in with the health department and a local restaurant as the CSRA gears up for an influx of guests during the Masters tournament.

"Is our guard up? Yes. And I think everybody's should be," said Havird Usry, Fat Mans Hospitality Partner. His Augusta area restaurant and others are serving up dishes as usual amid coronavirus cases popping up worldwide, with the same protocol to stay clean. But Usry said even though the cases are not local, it's time to be proactive.