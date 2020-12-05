Governor Kemp agrees to Raffensperger’s request for GBI raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the GBI to help with investigations related to the 2020 election.

Raffensperger released a statement saying, “I have assured Georgians throughout this process that I will investigate every credible allegation that is brought to my office, and I appreciate the leadership and resources that Gov. Kemp is providing. The governor and I are committed to following every lead, and the expertise, experience and manpower provided by the GBI will help us move more quickly through a process where time is of the essence. We will stop at nothing to guarantee that all Georgians can have faith in the integrity of our election. At this point, my office has found no evidence of widespread fraud, and three recounts — including a hand recount of paper ballots that voters read and approved before scanning — have returned the same result, but we will follow the evidence where it takes us and we will adhere to the law.”

Governor Kemp quickly agreed to Raffensperger’s request.

Kemp said in a statement, “Earlier this week, Secretary Raffensperger announced that his office had approximately 250 open investigations related to the 2020 General Election. In order for Georgians to receive a timely conclusion to these important investigations, I thank the secretary for formally requesting Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance in order to provide additional manpower and resources. Highly qualified GBI personnel will work alongside law enforcement officers within the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure that Georgia’s election law are followed and the investigations are completed as soon as appropriate.”