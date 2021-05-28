Governor Brian Kemp suspends Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Friday suspending Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell.

Carswell was indicted on December 1, 2020 on one count of Identity Fraud, one count of Theft by Taking, one count of Theft by Deception, and one count of Forgery in the Second Degree.

According to the executive order, Carswell’s suspension from office is immediate without further action pending the final deposition of the case or until his term in office expires.

Carswell took a leave of absence earlier this month. Vice mayor James Jones took over in the interim.