ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff for legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley who passed away last week.

In an executive order issued Thursday, the American flag and the Georgia state flag are ordered to be lowered at all state buildings and grounds on Saturday, November 5.

“It is fitting and proper to recognize Coach Dooley’s life by lowering the flags throughout Georgia to half-staff,” the executive order reads.

Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, a stretch that included six Southeastern Conference titles, 20 bowl games and just one losing season.

He is the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history, trailing only Bear Bryant, Steve Spurrier and Nick Saban.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home at the age of 90 on Friday, Oct. 28 in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.