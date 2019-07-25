Governor appoints new DJJ Commissioner

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – Three days after the Department of Juvenile Justice’s board fired its Commissioner, a replacement has been appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Tyrone Oliver was sworn-in during a Thursday ceremony after the DJJ’s board offered its approval of the appointment.

Commissioner Oliver has a long career in law enforcement which includes being the Chief of Police for the city of Social Circle since 2016.

Oliver’s appointment follows the firing of former Commissioner Avery Niles who, on Monday, was fired while attempting to resign from his position.