Governor allocates $1,000 bonus for law enforcement and first responses

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is issuing a one-time $1,000 bonus for local law enforcement and first responders across the state.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recognized the state’s first responders and law enforcement.

Governor Brian Kemp said, “That’s why we are announcing a $1000 pay supplement for all eligible law enforcement and first responders in this state.”

The Governor and speaker of the house say it is similar to what state employees and teachers received last year and is a way to thank those who serve to protect the community.

Janet Moon, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police said, “This pay supplement will help first responders to replenish PPE, hand sanitizer and cover costs like co-pays with COVID testing, childcare and other costs with this pandemic.”

The bonuses will come from a 25-million dollar budget allocated through federal coronavirus relief funds. The speaker of the house says another 50-million dollars is allocated for mental health services, resources and for crisis beds for law enforcements and prosecutors.

David Ralston, Speaker of the House said, “We want to ensure our local officers know that we appreciate their service and sacrifice.”

Governor Kemp said, “They have had to deal with partisan activists like defund police.”

The money would also help with evidence processing at GBI labs, and provide more resources to fight gangs and human trafficking in the state.

“Our law enforcement have been thrown challenge after challenge: civil unrest, a spike in violent crime, global pandemic. This also includes our fireman, our EMTs, being shot at assaulted when they are going in when others are running away,” said Governor Kemp.

Governor Kemp is encouraging local governments to visit the office of planning and budgeting on how to apply and receive the $1,000 bonus. The application process runs October 1st through December 31st.



