Gov. Kemp: Unmask Georgia Students Act would allow parents to opt-out of mandates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is introducing a new bill that would give parents the option to choose whether their child wears a mask to school.

In a press conference Monday with Sen. Clint Dixon (R-Gwinnett County), the governor announced the Unmask Georgia Students Act, which would allow parents to opt-out of masking their children in the classroom.

Kemp says as the pandemic rages on, he wants to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“We’ve been in this pandemic for well over two years, going into our third year and we’ve got to continue to move back to more normal operations,” the governor said.

Several school systems in Georgia currently have mask mandates in place, and while the bill won’t outlaw students from wearing masks, it will give parents the option to decide what their child does, according to Kemp.

As for enforcing the bill, the governor didn’t give a clear indication of any penalty for refusing to abide, stating he “doesn’t feel like that’s going to be a problem.”

On Feb. 7, in a tweet, the governor called for all schools in Georgia to put an end to mask mandates.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is among the remaining districts with a mask mandate. A spokesperson told WSAV News 3 that at this time, there are no changes to their mask rules.

“As always, the district will follow any mandate from the state,” a district spokesperson stated.