GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is scheduled to outline his key budget priorities in his annual State-of-the-State Address at the Georgia State Capitol Thursday morning.

Wednesday, the governor hinted at a few topics at the “Eggs and Issues” breakfast; including addressing the state’s workforce challenges and how Georgia has added 171-thousand jobs and $74.5 billion in investments.

Kemp also discussed creating a new dental and medical school in Georgia to create a pipeline of healthcare workers as baby boomers retire.

The governor says the state must also continue to invest in infrastructure to connect the ports and cities and have more charging stations for electric vehicle expansion.

Another priority – that will likely come up – is workforce housing to ensure that the state is adequately prepared as new businesses set up shop in Georgia, and to lower insurance premiums.

Governor Kemp is expected to take the podium at 11 a.m.